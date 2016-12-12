(Adds analyst comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 24.50 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,287.70
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Dec 12 Canada's main stock index ended
slightly lower on Monday, breaking a six-day rally, as railway
stocks weighed and an early jump in energy stocks lost steam.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
has gained some 800 points since mid-November as
prices for crude oil, a major Canadian export, have jumped.
It settled down 24.50 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,287.70
after hitting a fresh 19-month high.
"It's a combination of exhaustion and people not wanting to
get too far ahead of themselves ahead of the Fed," said Colin
Cieszynski, senior market analyst at CMC Markets Canada.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise
interest rates on Wednesday, with attention focused on the
likely pace of any further hikes in 2017.
The energy group, which accounts for more than a fifth of
the index's weight, rose 0.5 percent. It had surged earlier
along with crude prices after OPEC and some of its rivals agreed
to jointly reduce output to tackle global oversupply.
Six of the index's 10 main groups finished in negative
territory, including a 1.5 percent decline for industrials and a
0.3 percent slip for the heavyweight financials group.
Canadian National Railway Co fell 2.3 percent to
C$89.52 and rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd lost 2.7
percent to C$200.10.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, slipped 0.2 percent. Potash
Corp fell 2.5 percent to C$25.38 and Agrium Inc
lost 2.7 percent to C$140.20.
The two companies plan to merge as the sector struggles with
weak prices.
Cenovus Energy Inc, which last week said it would
increase its capital spending and resume work on an oil sands
project in 2017, gained 1.5 percent to C$20.97.
The Canadian government on Friday reached a deal with eight
of the 10 provinces to introduce a landmark national carbon
price aimed at helping Canada meet its international climate
change obligations.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)