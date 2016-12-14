(Adds portfolio manager quotes and details of Fed decision,
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Dec 14 Canada's main stock index fell
the most in one month on Wednesday, retreating from a 19-month
high the previous day, with resource shares leading a
broad-based sell-off as oil and gold fell after the U.S. Federal
Reserve raised interest rates.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 188.09 points, or 1.22 percent, at
15,197.18.
It was the sharpest drop since Nov. 11.
Still, the index has surged 32 percent since hitting a
three-year low in January, with an agreement among major oil
producers to cut output and the prospect of U.S. economic
stimulus giving the rally some recent additional momentum.
The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter point and
signaled a faster pace of increases in 2017 as the Trump
administration takes over with promises to boost growth through
tax cuts, spending and deregulation.
"We are going from ultra-low to very, very low (interest
rates) and that is OK" for the market if the Fed is raising
rates for the right reasons, such as for stronger economic
growth, said Diana Avigdor, a portfolio manager and head of
trading at Barometer Capital Management.
She expects energy, financial and industrial stocks to
benefit in the current environment.
On Tuesday, the TSX touched its highest since May 2015 at
15,414.57.
The prospect of higher interest rates and a more
business-friendly U.S. government may spur companies to borrow
now to invest rather than wait, which would raise the outlook
for productivity, Avigdor added.
The energy group fell 2.3 percent, while the materials
group, which includes precious and base metals miners and
fertilizer companies, lost 2.8 percent.
Barrick Gold Corp tumbled 5.4 percent to C$19.54
and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd declined 2.4 percent
to C$44.77.
U.S. crude oil futures settled $1.94 lower at $51.04 a
barrel as the U.S. dollar jumped after the Fed decision and
after a jump in crude inventories at the biggest U.S. storage
center renewed concerns about a glut.
Gold turned lower and tapped the lowest in more than 10
months, also pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar.
All of the index's 10 main groups ended lower, with the
heavyweight financials group falling 0.5 percent and industrials
declining 1.1 percent.
Royal Bank of Canada retreated 0.6 percent to
C$90.67, while Canadian National Railway Co fell 1.1
percent to C$88.90.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by W Simon and Jonathan
Oatis)