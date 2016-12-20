(Adds details on stocks and sectors throughout and updates
prices)
* TSX rises 31.85 points, or 0.21 percent, to 15,301.70
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups gain
TORONTO, Dec 20 Canada's main stock index rose
for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, led by the financial and
energy groups as oil and bond yields climbed, while shares of
BlackBerry Ltd advanced after the company posted
better-than-expected earnings.
The Canadian smartphone pioneer, which has gone through a
wrenching transition in recent years, reported adjusted earnings
of 2 cents a share, which came in ahead of analysts'
expectations for a loss of 1 cent a share.
BlackBerry shares rose 2.2 percent to C$10.57, while shares
of label and packaging maker CCL Industries Inc surged
16.6 percent to C$264.50.
CCL said on Monday it would acquire the U.K.-based Innovia
Group of companies for about C$1.13 billion.
Financials gained 0.5 percent as bond yields climbed, with
Toronto-Dominion Bank advancing 0.4 percent to C$66.98 and
Manulife Financial rising nearly 1 percent to C$24.70.
Higher bond yields reduce the value of insurance companies'
liabilities and increase the net interest margins of banks.
Energy rose 0.5 percent as oil prices climbed on forecasts
of a steep draw in U.S. crude stocks that could indicate global
oversupply is starting to shrink.
U.S. crude prices were up 0.8 percent at $52.56 a
barrel, while Suncor Energy Inc rose 0.7 percent to
C$44.11.
At 10:16 a.m. EST (1516 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 31.85 points, or 0.21
percent, to 15,301.7.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were higher.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 percent, with
Franco-Nevada Corp falling more than 4 percent to
C$73.60 and Barrick Gold Corp down 1.5 percent at
C$18.81.
Spot gold fell 1.1 percent as the U.S. dollar
rose and investors sold on expectations of stronger global
economic growth and higher U.S. interest rates, while deadly
attacks in Turkey and Germany failed to spur safe-haven buying.
Amaya Inc founder David Baazov said he had ended
talks to buy the Canadian online gambling company because some
shareholders were demanding a higher premium.
The company's shares fell 3.3 percent to C$18.74.
The value of Canadian wholesale trade rose far more than
expected in October as sales of building materials jumped and
motor vehicle sales hit a record high, data from Statistics
Canada showed.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao)