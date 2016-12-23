(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)
* TSX up 23.84 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,359.07
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
TORONTO, Dec 23 Canada's main stock index edged
higher in morning trade on Friday as materials stocks led a
broad but shallow rally and some heavyweight financial shares
slipped.
At 10:07 a.m. ET (1507 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 23.84 points, or 0.16
percent, at 15,359.07. It is on track for a seventh straight
rising session and a 0.7 percent gain on the week.
One of the most influential gainers on the index was Barrick
Gold Corp, which advanced 1.9 percent to C$19.40.
Smaller miner Iamgold Corp rose 2.1 percent to C$4.48.
Bullion prices edged higher, but are down more than $200 an
ounce since the U.S. presidential election victory of Donald
Trump set off a U.S. dollar rally.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 percent.
The Canadian economy retreated in October due to widespread
weakness in the manufacturing sector and a decline in oil and
gas extraction, reinforcing expectations that growth slowed in
the final quarter of the year.
Shares of uranium producer Cameco Corp advanced 1.1
percent to C$14.45 after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
called for expanded U.S. nuclear weapon capability.
CGI Group Inc added 1 percent to C$63.74. The IT
company said on Thursday it had signed a 10-year, $150 million
deal to renew and expand its partnership with iA Financial
Group.
Logistics software company Descartes Systems Group
rose 1.1 percent to C$28.36. It said it has acquired trade data
company Datamyne for $52.7 million in cash.
The heavyweight energy and financial groups both slipped 0.1
percent, the only two of 10 main groups trading lower.
Several major banks and insurers weighed on the overall
index. Sun Life Financial Inc slipped 0.7 percent to
C$51.81 and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd lost 0.9
percent to C$662.24.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)