* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups were up, energy flat

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, Dec 29 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as stocks rallied broadly in light holiday trading, at one point touching its highest level since April 2015.

Gold mining stocks were the most influential movers on the index, helped in part by higher bullion prices. Gold futures rose 0.6 percent to $1,146 an ounce.

Barrick Gold rose 4.9 percent to C$21.72, Silver Wheaton Corp advanced 6.3 percent to C$26.64, and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd climbed 5.3 percent to C$57.81. The overall materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.2 percent.

At 10:27 a.m. ET (1527 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 59.74 points, or 0.39 percent, to 15,420.84.

The index touched 15,430.39, its best performance since April 27, 2015, when the index reached 15,456.35.

Nine of the index's main groups gained ground.

Suncor Energy was also a top index mover, rising 0.8 percent to C$44.45. It helped offset losses among other energy companies, keeping the energy group flat. Cenovus Energy eased 0.7 percent to C$20.36, and Canadian Natural Resources dipped 0.3 percent to C$43.52.

The heavily weighted financials group gained 0.1 percent, while industrials, home to Canadian National Railway Co and Bombardier Inc, among others, rose 0.2 percent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 174 to 67, for a 2.60-to-1 ratio on the upside.

The index was posting 3 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

