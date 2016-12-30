TORONTO Dec 30 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Friday, as markets thinned out considerably on the last trading day of the year.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 134.53 points, or 0.87 percent, to 15,287.59. Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups lost ground. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)