* TSX up 152.87 points, or 1 percent, at 15,440.46
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
TORONTO Jan 3 Canada's main stock index vaulted
more than 1 percent on Tuesday, hitting its highest level in
more than 20 months on the first trading day of 2017, as a jump
in oil prices helped energy stocks lead a broad-based gain.
The most influential movers on the index included Suncor
Energy Inc, which rose 1.9 percent to C$44.74, and
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which advanced 2.8
percent to C$43.97. Encana Corp gained 3.4 percent to
C$16.30.
The energy group climbed 2.2 percent overall as oil prices
were buoyed by hopes that a deal between OPEC and other big oil
exporters to cut production, which kicked in on Sunday, will
drain a global supply glut.
The heavyweight financials group gained 0.9 percent, with
Royal Bank of Canada up 1 percent at C$91.80 and Bank of
Nova Scotia advancing 0.9 percent to C$75.41.
At 10:09 a.m. ET (1509 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 152.87 points, or 1
percent, at 15,440.46. It earlier touched 15,450.27, its highest
since April 27, 2015.
Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory, with advancers outnumbering decliners by more than
3-to-1.
Industrials were up 1 percent and the materials group, which
includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer
companies, added 0.9 percent.
Goldcorp advanced 3 percent to C$18.82 and Potash
Corp rose 1.4 percent to C$24.62.
The pace of growth in the Canadian manufacturing sector
picked up slightly in December as orders for new work rose to
the highest level in two years as companies saw greater demand
in the auto and energy sectors, data showed.
U.S. crude prices were up 2.3 percent to $54.93 a
barrel, while Brent added 2.2 percent to $58.08.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)