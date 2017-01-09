(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Jan 9 Canada's benchmark stock index
finished lower on Monday as energy stocks fell with tumbling oil
prices, and financial, telecom and industrial stocks also
weighed on the market.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 107.10 points, or 0.69 percent, at
15,388.95. Two stocks declined for every gainer.
The most influential movers on the index included some of
its biggest oil and gas producers, with the energy group down
2.5 percent overall as oil prices fell on fears that record
Iraqi crude exports and growing U.S. output could undermine
OPEC's efforts to reduce supply.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd fell 3.1 percent to
C$41.82, and Suncor Energy Inc lost 1.4 percent to
C$43.49.
Seven Generations Energy slumped 9.1 percent to
C$27.06 after reporting lower-than-expected production in the
fourth quarter.
"A lot of momentum was in that name. ... It was really being
pushed in the broker channels. It probably ran a little bit
ahead of itself," said Bryden Teich, a portfolio manager at
Avenue Investment Management.
The financials group, which accounts for 35 percent of the
index weight, lost 0.5 percent, with Brookfield Asset Management
Inc off 1.3 percent at C$43.56 and insurer Sun Life
Financial Inc down 1.5 percent at C$51.46.
Industrials and telecoms both lost 0.8 percent.
On the positive side, Quebecor Inc rose 2 percent
to C$38.12 and Shaw Communications Inc added 1.9
percent to C$22.77 after RBC upgraded its view of the two cable
companies' stock.
RBC also raised its view on exchange operator TMX Group Ltd
, while downgrading telecom companies Rogers
Communications Inc and BCE Inc as well as
mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc.
TMX advanced 3.5 percent to C$75.60, Rogers declined 1.5
percent to C$51.40, BCE lost 1.1 percent to C$57.94, and Home
Capital shed 2.4 percent to C$30.54.
Canadian companies are more optimistic about sales as demand
picks up and they plan to boost investment and hiring, but
businesses are uncertain about U.S. protectionism, and the labor
market shows signs of substantial slack, the Bank of Canada said
on Monday.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Richard Chang)