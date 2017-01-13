(Adds details throughout on stocks and sectors, updates prices)
* TSX up 55.49 points, or 0.36 percent, at 15,473.65
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose
on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S.
fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
Some of the most influential movers on the index were banks,
with Toronto-Dominion Bank rising 0.7 percent to C$67.56
and Royal Bank of Canada climbing 0.8 percent to
C$94.51.
Gains for Canadian bank stocks came as some major U.S. banks
reported quarterly profits that beat expectations and bond
yields rose after data showed U.S. retail sales rose solidly in
December.
Higher bond yields increase net interest margins of banks
and reduce the value of insurance companies' liabilities.
Manulife Financial Corp rose 1.6 percent to
C$24.81, while the overall financials group gained 0.7 percent.
At 10:32 a.m. ET (1532 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 55.49 points, or 0.36
percent, to 15,473.65.
Still, it is on track to fall 0.1 percent for the week after
reaching last week its highest since September 2014 at
15,621.40, a near all-time high.
Consumer staples rose 0.6 percent, while the materials
group, which includes precious and base metals miners and
fertilizer companies, rose 0.4 percent even as some gold miners
lost ground as gold prices fell.
Barrick Gold Corp declined 0.9 percent to C$21.96,
while gold futures fell 0.9 percent to $1,188.1 an ounce.
Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher, with the
energy group little changed as oil fell.
U.S. crude prices were down 0.7 percent at $52.62 a
barrel.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bill Trott)