Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.33 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET (1215 GMT).

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.22 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.26 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.

COMMODITIES

Gold futures : $1,203.3 per ounce; +0.59 pct

US crude : $52.5 per barrel; -0.23 pct

Brent crude : $55.32 ; -0.23 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,885.00 per tonne; -0.41 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Hudbay Minerals Inc : NBF raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Sun Life Financial Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises to "buy" from "hold"

($1= C$1.31)