* TSX down 36.94 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,460.34
* All of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled
back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers
losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped
pressure on carmakers to build locally.
The most influential weights on the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index included Magna International
Inc, which fell 3.3 percent at C$56.86, and Linamar Corp
, which lost 3.7 percent to C$55.51. Both stocks were at
more than one-month lows.
Trump warned German carmaker BMW he would impose a border
tax of 35 percent on vehicles they build in Mexico and export to
the U.S. market, according to excerpts of a German newspaper
interview released on Sunday.
While most of Trump's attention has been focused on the use
of Mexican plants, it is not clear that Ontario's auto industry,
closely intertwined with that of Detroit, would escape unharmed.
At 10:34 a.m. ET (1534 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.94 points, or 0.24
percent, to 15,460.34. All 10 main sectors fell.
Stella-Jones Inc slumped 8.5 percent to C$39.07
after several banks cuts their price targets and recommendations
on the lumber company after it said lower demand for railway
ties would hurt its quarterly profit and revenue.
Gold miners helped offset the index's losses as gold hit its
highest price in more than seven weeks on buying fueled by
political uncertainty after Trump's comments on NATO and China.
The most influential gainers included Goldcorp Inc up
1.1 percent to C$19.39, and Barrick Gold Corp, which rose 0.8
percent to C$22.35.
Pan Am Silver Corp gained 3.5 percent to C$23.75.
Pan Am said last week it had cut costs more than expected and
expected strong production growth and further cost cuts in the
next three years.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, slipped 0.1 percent.
The energy group retreated 0.7 percent, with most of the
sector's constituents lower. Investors are wary that large oil
producers will reduce production as promised and expect U.S.
production to increase again this year.
The heavyweight financials group slipped 0.4 percent.
Sales of Canadian homes rose 2.2 percent in December from
November, regaining some of the momentum after tighter mortgage
rules sideswiped sales in November, a report from the Canadian
Real Estate Association showed.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)