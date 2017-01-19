(Adds portfolio manager quotes and details on Hunter Harrison
in paragraph 5 and updates prices)
* TSX ends up 11.96 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,409.81
* Five of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index edged
higher on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway
shares on prospects of consolidation in the railroad industry
and a rebound of uranium producer Cameco Corp.
Canadian Pacific Railway rose nearly 4 percent to
C$200.11 a day after saying its chief executive, Hunter
Harrison, would leave five months earlier than originally
expected and reporting a lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly
profit.
"Many people believe that there will be consolidation in
this industry," said John Stephenson, president & CEO of
Stephenson & Company Capital Management.
"Someone who has the operational record of a Hunter Harrison
is probably going to be one of the people to do it."
Harrison is in advanced talks to team up with a former
Pershing Square Capital partner, seeking to shake up rival
railroad CSX Corp, according to a person familiar with
the matter.
The industrials group rose 0.5 percent overall, while the
heavyweight financials group gained 0.2 percent.
Uranium producer Cameco Corp bounced 10.2 percent
higher to C$15.85. It fell nearly 17 percent on Wednesday after
a profit warning.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 11.96 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,409.81.
Gains were tempered by investor caution ahead of Donald
Trump's inauguration on Friday.
"It's going to be a little bit challenging over the next
week or two as the reality of what a Trump presidency might be
settles in and more importantly just how long it will take to
actually get anything implemented in terms of policy,"
Stephenson said.
Just five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.
The energy group, which includes Cameco, dipped 0.1 percent
even as oil rose.
U.S. crude oil futures settled 29 cents higher at
$51.37 a barrel as the International Energy Agency said oil
markets were tightening even before cuts agreed by OPEC and
other producers took effect.
Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust
surged 9.9 percent to C$21.60 after a unit of private investment
firm Starwood Capital Group said it would buy the REIT in a deal
valued at about $2.85 billion.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3 percent, with Barrick
Gold Corp climbing 1.2 percent to C$22.56.
Gold edged 0.1 percent higher after being pressured
earlier in the day by strong U.S. economic data and support from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for higher U.S. interest
rates.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Sandra Maler)