* TSX down 49.07 points, or 0.32 percent, at 15,498.81
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower
TORONTO, Jan 23 Canada's main stock index fell
on Monday as energy companies retreated along with lower oil
prices, while mining shares bucked a broadly weaker trend on
higher metal prices.
At 10:21 a.m. ET (1521 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 49.07 points, or 0.32
percent, at 15,498.81.
Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in negative
territory, and decliners outnumbered gainers by 3-to-2 overall.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 percent, as copper
rose in part on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump's
incoming administration would make good on a pledge to boost
infrastructure spending in the world's largest economy.
In his inauguration speech on Friday, Trump said his
administration would "build new roads, and highways, and
bridges, and airports, and tunnels, and railways all across our
wonderful nation."
Teck Resources Ltd advanced 2.2 percent to
C$32.11 and Hudbay Minerals Inc rose 2.9 percent to
C$9.47.
Uncertainty about Trump's economic policies also boosted
gold to its highest in two months, and Canada-listed gold miners
rose. Barrick Gold Corp advanced 1.4 percent to
C$23.13.
The energy group retreated 1.5 percent, as signs of a strong
recovery in U.S. drilling activity outweighed news that OPEC and
non-OPEC producers were on track to meet output reduction goals
set in December.
The most influential weights on the index included Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd, which fell 1.6 percent to
C$40.30, and Suncor Energy Inc, down 1 percent to
C$41.85. Cenovus Energy Inc declined 2.5 percent to
C$18.97.
Peyto Exploration & Development fell 5.4 percent to
C$28.31 after Barclays cut its target price and downgraded its
view on the stock.
Industrial and consumer groups fell 0.6 percent and the
healthcare group lost 0.8 percent as Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc shed 4.2 percent to C$18.82.
U.S. crude prices were down 1.1 percent to $52.64 a
barrel, while Brent lost 0.7 percent to $55.08.
Gold futures rose 0.5 percent to $1,210 an ounce and
copper prices advanced 0.8 percent to $5,794.5 a tonne.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)