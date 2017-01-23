(Adds comments by portfolio manager, details on risks to NAFTA;
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Jan 23 Canada's main stock index fell
on Monday, pressured by lower oil prices and risk of a more
protectionist United States under its new president, Donald
Trump.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
reached a more than two-year high earlier this month,
helped by an agreement in November by major oil producers to cut
output and by prospects of U.S. economic stimulus. But the rally
has lost some momentum as investor attention shifted to Trump's
push to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.
"That creates a lot of anxiety for Canadian investors," said
Ian Scott, equity analyst at Manulife Asset Management.
"I think there is a recalibration here as we get a sense of
what this is going to mean for Canada going forward."
The head of a business advisory council to Trump played down
the risk to Canada from any changes to NAFTA. Still, Canadian
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Cabinet held a two-day
retreat in Calgary, Alberta, to discuss U.S. ties.
"The auto suppliers in Canada, they could be at considerable
risk if free trade to the (United) States was to be at risk,"
Scott said.
He favours those companies that are producing in the United
States and can benefit from Trump's plans to lower taxes.
The TSX closed down 67.75 points, or 0.44 percent, at
15,480.13.
The most influential weights on the index included Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd, which fell 4.2 percent to
C$39.24, and Suncor Energy Inc, down 1.9 percent to
C$41.47, while the overall energy group fell 2.9 percent as oil
prices dropped.
U.S. crude oil futures settled 47 cents lower at
$52.75 a barrel as signs of a strong recovery in U.S. drilling
overshadowed news that OPEC and non-OPEC producers were on track
to meet output reduction goals.
Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended lower, with the
consumer discretionary and consumer staples groups falling more
than 0.6 percent.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4 percent, as copper
rose amid hopes the Trump administration would make good on a
pledge to boost infrastructure spending.
Uncertainty about Trump's economic policies also boosted
gold to its highest level in two months and Canada-listed gold
miners rose. Barrick Gold Corp advanced 3.6 percent to
C$23.64.
Gold futures rose 0.5 percent to $1,210 an ounce and
copper prices gained 0.8 percent to $5,794.85 a tonne.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Matthew Lewis)