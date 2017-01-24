(Adds details on specific stocks, sectors; updates prices)
* TSX up 36.41 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,516.54
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
* Three rising stocks for every decliner
TORONTO, Jan 24 Canada's main stock index rose
on Tuesday as energy stocks broadly gained with higher oil
prices and as TransCanada Corp got a boost from signs
its Keystone XL pipeline could yet move forward.
TransCanada jumped 1.8 percent to C$63.66, closing in on an
all-time high hit in 2014. U.S. President Donald Trump plans to
sign executive actions on Tuesday to advance construction of
Keystone and the Dakota Access pipelines, an administration
official told Reuters.
If the pipeline is approved, it could provide a conduit for
additional crude production in Canada's oil sands.
The energy group climbed 1.1 percent, as higher oil prices
also helped boost sentiment.
Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest oil and gas
producer, rose 1.0 percent to C$41.88. Seven Generations Energy
Ltd advanced 5.1 percent to C$26.67 after providing a
strategic update.
At 10:38 a.m. ET (1538 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.41 points, or 0.24
percent, at 15,516.54.
Half of the index's 10 main groups were higher, with three
advancers for every declining stock.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.2 percent, as copper
prices rose almost 2 percent and other base metals also gained.
Teck Resources Ltd gained 4 percent to C$33.26
and First Quantum Minerals Ltd added 3.5 percent to
C$17.38.
Gold miners also gained despite a slip in bullion prices
from late 2016 highs, with Barrick Gold Corp up 1.4
percent to C$23.98.
The heavyweight financials group was the biggest drag,
slipping 0.5 percent, while railway stocks also retreated.
A planned EU-Canada free-trade deal, seen as a counterweight
to anticipated U.S. protectionism under Trump, moved closer to
reality after a key committee advised the European Parliament to
give its backing after months of protests and heated debate.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)