(Adds portfolio manager quotes and details on Keystone XL and
updates prices)
* TSX closes up 130.56 points, or 0.84 percent, at 15,610.69
* Index posts its highest close since September 2014
* All of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Jan 24 Canada's main stock index moved
within reach of its all-time high on Tuesday as base metal and
oil prices rose and U.S. President Donald Trump smoothed the
path for TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline.
TransCanada jumped 2.7 percent to C$64.24 after Trump signed
two executive orders to move forward with construction of the
controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines,
rolling back key Obama administration environmental actions in
favor of expanding energy infrastructure.
"Having access to different entry points into the U.S. is
good and positive (for the energy sector). It reinforces the
economic and energy integration between Canada and the United
States," said Michael Simpson, senior portfolio manager at
Sentry Select Capital Corp.
The energy group, which had hit a nearly two-month low on
Monday amid investor worries about a U.S. border adjustment tax,
rallied 2.3 percent.
Investors have taken greater heed of Trump's recent comment
that a border adjustment provision is too complicated, Simpson
said.
Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest oil and gas
producer, rose 2.4 percent to C$42.45 as higher oil prices also
helped boost sentiment.
U.S. crude oil futures settled 43 cents higher at
$53.18 a barrel ahead of weekly U.S. inventory data on evidence
the global market is tightening as lower production by OPEC and
other exporters drains stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 130.56 points, or 0.84 percent, at
15,610.69, its highest close since September 2014.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3 percent as copper
prices rose more than 2 percent and other base metals
also gained.
Teck Resources Ltd surged 6.9 percent to C$34.18
and First Quantum Minerals Ltd added 3.2 percent to
C$17.33.
All of the index's 10 main groups ended higher, with the
heavyweight financials group gaining 0.2 percent and consumer
discretionary stocks climbing 0.7 percent.
A planned EU-Canada free-trade deal, seen as a counterweight
to anticipated U.S. protectionism under Trump, moved closer to
reality after a key committee advised the European Parliament to
give its backing after months of protests and heated debate.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)