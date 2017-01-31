(Adds details on stocks and sectors throughout and updates
* TSX down 82.63 points, or 0.54 percent, at 15,322.49
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups were lower
TORONTO, Jan 31 Canada's main stock index fell
to a one-month low on Tuesday as heavyweight financial shares
lost ground, while gold mining stocks rose as the price of gold
benefited from nervous financial markets.
Global stocks were pressured by widespread protests against
U.S. President Donald Trump's stringent curbs on travel to the
United States.
At 10:51 a.m. ET (1551 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index fell 82.63 points, or 0.54
percent, to 15,322.49. It touched its lowest since Dec. 30 at
15,317.93.
For the month, it was still on track to rise 0.2 percent.
Financials fell 0.9 percent, with Royal Bank of Canada
down nearly 1 percent at C$93.14.
The sector has benefited recently from a move higher in bond
yields that reduce the value of insurance companies' liabilities
and increase net interest margins of banks.
But bond yields eased after U.S. consumer confidence fell in
January and as investors awaited an interest rate decision on
Wednesday from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Imperial Oil Ltd, majority owned by Exxon Mobil
Corp, reported a sharp rise in fourth-quarter profit,
helped by a gain from the sale of its service stations.
Still, its shares fell 0.4 percent and the overall energy
group dipped 0.1 percent even as oil prices rose.
On Monday, the energy group hit its lowest in more than two
months. It got a boost last week from revived prospects for the
Keystone XL pipeline, but investors have been worried about a
potential U.S. border adjustment tax.
U.S. crude prices were up 1.6 percent at $53.48 a
barrel after news OPEC oil production has fallen sharply this
month.
Eight of the index's 10 main groups were lower. Industrials
fell 0.7 percent as railroad stocks declined and the consumer
staples group declined 0.9 percent.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3 percent as copper
climbed on concern over potential supply disruptions in Chile
and a weakening U.S. dollar and gold rallied to its
highest in nearly a week on safe-haven demand.
Copper prices advanced 2.0 percent to $5,937 a tonne
and gold futures rose 1.6 percent to $1,211.9 an ounce,
while mining company Silver Wheaton Corp gained 4.2
percent to C$29.01.
Canada's economy grew 0.4 percent in November from October,
slightly more than expected, data from Statistics Canada showed.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)