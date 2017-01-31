(Adds portfolio manager quotes and background details and
* TSX ends down 19.16 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,385.96
* Index posts its lowest close since Dec. 30
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups end lower
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Jan 31 Canada's main stock index fell
to a one-month low on Tuesday as heavyweight financial shares
declined, but some losses for the index were pared, while gold
mining stocks climbed as gold prices benefited from pressure on
the U.S. dollar.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 19.16 points, or 0.12 percent, at
15,385.96, its lowest close since Dec. 30.
The index fell for the fourth straight day for the first
time since Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential
election in November.
"The equity market rally was getting a little bit long in
the tooth and investors are taking a breather until they get a
little bit more clarity on the political backdrop, particularly
in the U.S.," said Candice Bangsund, portfolio manager at Fiera
Capital.
Still, the index closed well above its intraday low of
15,313.02 and rose 0.6 percent for the month.
"The fundamental backdrop is still supportive," including
earnings that have been coming in stronger than expected and
economic growth which was already picking up before the U.S.
election, Bangsund said.
The Canadian economy grew 0.4 percent in November from
October, faster than economists had expected.
Financials fell 0.5 percent, with Toronto-Dominion Bank
down 0.7 percent at C$67.41.
Losses for financials came as bond yields eased on
safe-haven demand and ahead of a decision on U.S. interest rates
on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve.
Imperial Oil Ltd reported a sharp rise in
fourth-quarter profit, helped by a gain from the sale of its
service stations.
Still, its shares dipped 0.1 percent and the overall energy
group gained just 0.1 percent even as oil prices rose.
On Monday, the energy group hit its lowest in more than two
months. It got a boost last week from revived prospects for the
Keystone XL pipeline, but investors have been worried about a
potential U.S. border adjustment tax.
U.S. crude prices settled 18 cents higher at $52.81 a
barrel after news OPEC oil production has fallen sharply this
month.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower, with
industrials falling 0.9 percent as railroad stocks declined.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3 percent as a weaker
U.S. dollar helped push copper to a two-month high and
gold to a one-week high.
Copper prices advanced 2.9 percent to $5,990.85 a
tonne and gold futures rose 1.4 percent to $1,209.3 an
ounce.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio and James
Dalgleish)