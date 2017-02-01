(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)
* TSX down 31.57 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,354.39
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower
* Decliners stocks barely outnumber advancers overall
TORONTO, Feb 1 Canada's main stock index slipped
on Wednesday as nuclear producer Cameco Corp sunk on
news of a scrapped contract and gold miners pulled back ahead of
a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision.
The move extended a retreat that saw the index notch its
lowest close this year on Tuesday, although gains for insurers
helped offset the decline.
Cameco fell 11.4 percent to C$14.68 after Tokyo Electric
Power, the operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima
nuclear plant, scrapped a uranium supply contract worth about
C$1.3 billion.
At 10:44 a.m. ET (1544 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 31.57 points, or 0.21
percent, at 15,354.39.
While nine of its 10 main sectors were lower, decliners were
only outnumbering advancers by a 1.3-to-1 ratio overall.
Goldcorp Inc fell 1.2 percent to C$20.78 and Kinross
Gold Corp declined 2 percent to C$4.97 as gold retreated
ahead of the Fed's statement, due at 2 p.m. ET.
The U.S. central bank is expected to hold rates steady while
signaling it still plans a number of hikes this year.
Higher rates lift the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding assets such as gold, while the resulting rise in
bond yields reduce the value of insurance companies' liabilities
and increase net interest margins of banks.
The most influential gainers on the Toronto index included
some of its biggest insurers, with Manulife Financial Corp
up 1.1 percent to C$25.22.
The energy group slipped 0.2 percent after a strong start to
the session, as a report showing a large rise in U.S. crude
inventories curbed oil price gains on signs that Russia and OPEC
producers are delivering on promised supply reductions.
Enerplus Corp rose 3.5 percent to C$12, adding to
Tuesday's gains after announcing an increase to its capital
budget for 2017.
BCE Inc slipped 0.5 percent to C$58.39. The telecom
company's Bell Media unit said on Tuesday it is reducing its
radio and television industry workforce in more than two dozen
locations across the country by an unspecified number.
U.S. crude prices were up 0.7 percent to $53.18 a
barrel, while Brent added 0.9 percent to $56.08.
Gold futures fell 0.9 percent to $1,198.1 an ounce,
while copper prices slipped 0.5 percent to $5,962 a
tonne.
The Canadian manufacturing sector grew at its fastest pace
in over two years in January as new orders and production
volumes picked up, data showed on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)