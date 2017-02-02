TORONTO Feb 2 Canada's main stock index edged slightly lower on Thursday as investors weighed a more uncertain trade outlook, with losses for the financial and telecom groups offsetting gains for resource shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 3.28 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,399.11. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)