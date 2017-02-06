(Adds details, updates prices)
* TSX up 2.14 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,478.53
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
TORONTO, Feb 6 Canada's main stock index was
barely higher in morning trade on Monday, as financial stocks
and gold miners gained along with bond yields and bullion, while
energy names fell as oil prices slipped.
Among the most influential gainers were the index's sizable
gold mining group, with Barrick Gold rising 1.4 percent
to C$25.02 and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd up 1.3 percent to
C$64.97.
Gold climbed to its highest in nearly three months as
worries about the political landscape in the United States and
Europe and a subdued dollar reinforced investor interest in the
precious metal.
The index's materials group, which includes precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 percent.
The heavyweight financials group gained 0.3 percent as bond
yields rose, with the country's largest lender Royal Bank of
Canada up 0.9 percent at C$95.43.
Canada's financial sector got a boost on Friday from U.S.
President Donald Trump's signal that looser banking regulation
is coming there. Many companies in the sector are active in the
United States
At 10:32 a.m. ET (1532 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.14 points, or 0.01
percent, at 15,478.53.
Advancers outnumbered decliners by a 1.3-to-1 ratio overall,
while six of the 10 main group moved higher.
Enbridge Inc fell 1.3 percent to C$56.29 and fellow
pipeline company TransCanada lost 0.8 percent to
C$61.99, while major energy producer Canadian Natural Resources
declined 0.8 percent to C$39.59.
The energy group retreated 0.6 percent, as oil prices
slipped on a stronger dollar and ample U.S. supplies that
outweighed OPEC output curbs and rising tensions between the
United States and Iran.
Pharmaceutical company Prometic Life Sciences Inc
advanced 3.8 percent to C$2.18 after it said California Capital
Equity LLC had exercised share purchase warrants in the company
as it prepares for its first commercial launch in 2017.
Trade data for December is due on Tuesday, after Canada
achieved its first trade surplus in more than two years in
November.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)