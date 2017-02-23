* TSX up 17.87 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,848.09
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
TORONTO Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose
on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in
oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of
gold miners.
Supermarket chain Loblaw's advanced 2.1 percent to
C$70.37 after reporting a sharp jump in profit and
higher-than-expected revenue.
The energy group climbed 1.3 percent, as oil prices rose
more than $1 a barrel after U.S. data showed a surprise decline
in inventories, suggesting a global glut may be ending after
moves by OPEC to cut production.
Suncor Energy Inc rose 1.1 percent to C$42.60 and
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd also added 1.1 percent,
to C$38.58.
Crescent Point Energy Corp advanced 3.5 percent to
C$16.04, even as the company reported a bigger-than-expected
quarterly loss as production fell about 6 percent.
Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc fell 1.1 percent to
C$54.71. An outage on its Line 2A pipeline in Canada's Alberta
will last about three weeks, the company said in a note to
shippers seen by Reuters.
At 10:29 a.m. ET (1529 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.87 points, or 0.11
percent, at 15,848.09. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were
in positive territory, with two advancers for every decliner.
The index is trading just off record highs.
Goldcorp Inc advanced 1.5 percent to C$22.52 and
Barrick Gold Corp rose 1.3 percent to C$26.44 as prices
for the precious metal hit a three-month high. Bullion rose
after the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting
further damped expectations of an interest rate hike in March,
lowering U.S. bond yields and stalling upward momentum in the
dollar.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc advanced 3.2 percent to
C$30.905. The meat packing company is hunting for acquisitions
in the United States, after years spent upgrading old factories
and shedding business lines, its chief executive officer said on
Wednesday, a day after reporting a doubling of fourth-quarter
profit.
The financials group gained 0.2 percent, with Royal Bank of
Canada advancing 0.4 percent to C$98.86 and Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce advancing 1.0 percent to
C$119.39.
CIBC said it would be "disciplined" in assessing whether to
raise its C$3.8 billion ($2.9 billion) offer for Chicago-based
PrivateBancorp and could step up stock buybacks if the deal
collapses.
U.S. crude prices were up 2.0 percent to $54.64 a
barrel, while Brent added 2.0 percent to $56.98.
Gold futures rose 1.3 percent to $1,247.4 an ounce
and copper prices fell 1.3 percent to $5,960 a tonne.
The materials group was barely higher as losses for base
metal miners and fertilizer companies offset the gold mining
gains.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd fell 2.4 percent to
C$14.85 and Potash Corp shed 2.2 percent to C$23.92.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)