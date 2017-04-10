(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 63.66 points, or 0.41 percent, at 15,730.79
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index
ended higher on Monday, with energy stocks leading broad gains
as the price of oil rose.
The heavyweight energy group climbed 1.6 percent, with
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd adding 1.6 percent to
C$45.31 and Encana Corp up 3 percent at C$16.02, as a
shutdown at Libya's largest oilfield and political tensions in
the Middle East supported prices.
"In terms of valuations, the Canadian (energy) names look
fairly attractive versus U.S. peers," said Manash Goswami,
portfolio manager at First Asset Investment Management Inc.
He said U.S. investors might be wary about a possible U.S.
border adjustment tax on Canadian oil imports, which he said he
thought unlikely to materialize.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
settled up 63.66 points, or 0.41 percent, at
15,730.79. Eight of its 10 main sectors gained, with financials
and technology groups barely lower.
"We have a positive outlook for 2017 as a number of key
economic indicators are pointing to an expansion in economic
activity and we see positive growth trends in revenue and
earnings in both Canada and the U.S.," Goswami said.
The stock market operator, TMX Group Ltd, rose 1.5
percent to C$71.69 after China's state-owned clearing house said
on Saturday that it would work with the company to expedite
cross-border investments.
Canadian housing starts jumped in March to their highest
level in nearly a decade on a sharp rise for multifamily
buildings, defying expectations of a slowdown, data showed.
Shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc fell 5.4
percent to C$40.57 after a bank downgraded the stock.
