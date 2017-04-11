(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX down 20.26 points, or 0.13 percent, to 15,710.53

* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups fall

TORONTO, April 11 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Tuesday as heavyweight energy and banking stocks weighed, while Bombardier Inc jumped on a report it is in talks to merge its train operations with those of Germany's Siemens AG.

Bombardier shares gained 4.5 percent to C$2.32, their highest level in a month, after Bloomberg cited unnamed sources saying the plane and train maker was in talks with Siemens to merge train operations in a deal that could be worth 10 billion euros.

Gold miners also featured among the most influential movers on the index as the price of the precious metal rose, with geopolitical worries about North Korea, the Middle East and the looming French election spurring investors to seek assets seen as havens from risk.

Barrick Gold Corp advanced 1.3 percent to C$26.33 and Goldcorp Inc rose 1.2 percent to C$20.15.

But the sizable energy group retreated 0.4 percent as oil prices eased off five-week highs.

Pipeline company Enbridge Inc fell 0.4 percent to C$56.74 and Suncor Energy declined 0.6 percent to C$41.54.

At 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 20.26 points, or 0.13 percent, to 15,710.53.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory.

The heavyweight financials group slipped 0.3 percent, with Bank of Montreal down 0.5 percent at C$99.38 and Toronto-Dominion Bank off 0.3 percent at C$66.25.

Industrials fell 0.2 percent while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)