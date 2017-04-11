(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)
TORONTO, April 11 Canada's main stock index
slipped in morning trade on Tuesday as heavyweight energy and
banking stocks weighed, while Bombardier Inc jumped on
a report it is in talks to merge its train operations with those
of Germany's Siemens AG.
Bombardier shares gained 4.5 percent to C$2.32, their
highest level in a month, after Bloomberg cited unnamed sources
saying the plane and train maker was in talks with Siemens to
merge train operations in a deal that could be worth 10 billion
euros.
Gold miners also featured among the most influential movers
on the index as the price of the precious metal rose, with
geopolitical worries about North Korea, the Middle East and the
looming French election spurring investors to seek assets seen
as havens from risk.
Barrick Gold Corp advanced 1.3 percent to C$26.33
and Goldcorp Inc rose 1.2 percent to C$20.15.
But the sizable energy group retreated 0.4 percent as oil
prices eased off five-week highs.
Pipeline company Enbridge Inc fell 0.4 percent to
C$56.74 and Suncor Energy declined 0.6 percent to C$41.54.
At 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 20.26 points, or 0.13
percent, to 15,710.53.
Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in negative
territory.
The heavyweight financials group slipped 0.3 percent, with
Bank of Montreal down 0.5 percent at C$99.38 and
Toronto-Dominion Bank off 0.3 percent at C$66.25.
Industrials fell 0.2 percent while the materials group,
which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer
companies, added 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)