* TSX down 20.96 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,706.15

* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall

* BlackBerry jumps 17 pct after arbitration win

TORONTO, April 12 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Wednesday, as losses for its heavyweight financial and natural resource sectors offset a sharp boost in BlackBerry Ltd shares after it won an arbitration ruling against chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.

BlackBerry surged 17.2 percent to C$12.04, its highest level since January 2016, after Qualcomm was ordered to repay it $814.9 million in royalty payments.

Shaw Communications Inc also gained, up 4.2 percent to C$28.60 after reporting a jump in revenue driven by the addition of more wireless customers.

But at 9:39 a.m. ET (1339 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 20.96 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,706.15, as seven of its 10 main groups were in negative territory.

Decliners were outnumbering advancers by 1.8-to-1.

The financials group slipped 0.3 percent, as investors braced for U.S. bank earnings season. Royal Bank of Canada declined 0.4 percent to C$96.45 and Bank of Nova Scotia slipped 0.3 percent to C$77.23.

Gold prices settled after hitting a five-month peak in the prior session and copper fell, while oil prices were marginally higher.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 percent.

Canada's index is heavily weighted with banks, oil and gas companies and miners.

The energy group retreated 0.1 percent, even as Brent oil prices rose for an eighth straight session.

Suncor Energy Inc lost 0.3 percent to C$41.365.

Cenovus Energy Inc was down 0.3 percent at C$14.67. The company's chief executive said on Tuesday that Cenovus will do more hedging after its acquisition of ConocoPhillips assets as he mounted a charm offensive on investors who balked at the deal. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)