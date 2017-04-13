TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday to a more than two-week low as declining bond yields pressured the heavyweight financials group, while resource shares also lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 112.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,535,48. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)