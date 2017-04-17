(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)
* TSX up 62.35 points, or 0.4 percent, at 15,597.83
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher
TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index rose
on Monday as heavyweight banking stocks bounced back from a
recent slip and several industrial miners also gained as Chinese
data showed surprising growth.
The financials group gained 0.5 percent, with
Toronto-Dominion Bank up 0.9 percent to C$65.46 and Bank
of Nova Scotia adding 0.6 percent to C$76.43. The group
had sold off sharply last week, pressured by declining bond
yields.
The most influential movers on the index also included Teck
Resources Ltd, which rose 1 percent to C$29.60, and
Lundin Mining Corp, up 1.4 percent to C$7.44.
The base metal miners gains came as China's economy grew
faster than expected in the first quarter as higher government
infrastructure spending and a gravity-defying property boom
helped boost industrial output by the most in over two years.
At 10:28 a.m ET (1428 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 62.35 points, or 0.4
percent, at 15,597.83. Eight of its 10 main sectors gained, and
advancers were outnumbering decliners by 1.9-to-1.
The index fell on Thursday to the lowest in more than two
weeks. The market was closed on Friday.
Gold miners weighed even as the precious metal hit a
five-month high on rising geopolitical tensions, with Alamos
Gold Inc falling 2.8 percent to C$10.64 and Goldcorp
Inc down 0.4 percent to C$20.43.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, was little changed overall.
Marijuana stocks fell from last week's highs following the
introduction of legislation to legalize its recreational use,
with Canopy Growth Corp down 1.7 percent at C$9.76 and
OrganiGram Holdings Inc off 4.6 percent at C$2.69.
The energy group climbed 0.7 percent as oil prices recouped
losses, with pipeline company Enbridge Inc up 0.8
percent to C$56.71 and Suncor Energy Inc adding 0.7
percent to C$40.98.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernard Orr)