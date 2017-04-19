* TSX down 1.88 points, or 0.01 percent, to 15,620.69
* Four of the TSX's 10 main groups decline
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was
flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain
in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
At 11:11 a.m. EDT (1511 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was little changed, edging
1.88 points lower, to 15,620.69, reversing gains earlier in the
morning session. Of the index's 10 main groups, four were in the
red.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd was among the most
influential gainer, rising 1.2 percent to C$44.72, as was Suncor
Energy Inc, which advanced 0.5 percent to C$41.19.
Parkland Fuel Co also helped the overall energy
group, jumping 6.6 percent to C$30.67 following news that it
bought Chevron Corp's Canadian gasoline stations and
British Columbia refinery for C$1.46 billion ($1.09 billion).
Energy stocks climbed 0.3 percent after slipping 0.9 percent
in the previous session.
Offsetting the advances was a 0.9 percent decline by the
materials group, home to precious and base metals miners and
fertilizer companies.
Barrick Gold Corp was the biggest drag on the
index, falling 1.6 percent to C$25.94. Shanghai-listed Shandong
Tyan Home said on Wednesday its negotiations with
Barrick to buy a 50-percent stake of the Canadian operator's
Kalgoorlie mine have ended without a deal.
Other gold miners also slipped, tracking gold prices, which
edged lower on a stronger U.S. dollar. Gold futures fell
0.8 percent to $1,281.4 an ounce.
The financials group, which make up about a third of the
index's weight, gained 0.2 percent. Industrials, home to railway
companies, rose 0.2 percent, with Canadian National Railway Co
rising 0.6 percent to C$98.98.
Rogers Communication Inc rose 1.1 percent to
C$62.08 after the country's largest wireless company by market
share reported a sharp rise in first-quarter profit and higher
revenue after markets closed on Tuesday.
Declining issues were almost even with advancing ones on the
TSX, with 124 decliners versus 122 gainers.
The index was posting 14 new 52-week highs and no new lows.
($1 = 1.3445 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Tom Brown)