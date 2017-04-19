(Adds advisor comment, details, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 69.69 points, or 0.45 percent, at 15,552.88
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups decline
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index fell
on Wednesday as sliding oil prices weighed on energy stocks,
while solid earnings boosted Rogers Communications Inc
and BlackBerry Ltd gained on a deal to get its cyber
security tools in front of more potential customers.
The energy group -- which accounts for one fifth of the
index's weight -- fell 1.5 percent as oil hit a two-week low
with a surprising build in U.S. gasoline inventories and rising
U.S. crude output undercut efforts by other countries to reduce
a global glut.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd fell 1.2 percent to
C$43.70 and Encana Corp lost 3.3 percent to C$14.88.
Offsetting the group's losses, Parkland Fuel Co
jumped 6 percent to C$30.48 following news that would buy
Chevron Corp's Canadian gasoline stations and British
Columbia refinery for C$1.46 billion ($1.09 billion).
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
fell steadily throughout the session to end down 69.69
points, or 0.45 percent, at 15,552.88. Six of the index's 10
main groups finished in the red.
"To me, fundamentally, I think the Toronto Stock Exchange is
going to be hard pressed to move significantly higher," based on
expectations for a strong U.S. dollar, higher interest rates and
lower oil prices, said Allan Small, a senior investment advisor
at HollisWealth.
Shares of BlackBerry Ltd gained 3.1 percent to
C$12.04 after the technology company said insurer Allied World
would offer its cyber policyholders access to BlackBerry
tools.
Small said the news supported the notion that BlackBerry's
turnaround plan was working.
"I'm actually starting to look at BlackBerry again," he
said, adding that he would nevertheless need to see the company
return to profitability before buying the stock for clients.
Barrick Gold Corp was the biggest drag on the
index, falling 3.4 percent to C$24.48. Shanghai-listed Shandong
Tyan Home said on Wednesday its negotiations with
Barrick to buy a 50-percent stake of the Canadian operator's
Kalgoorlie mine have ended without a deal.
Other gold miners also slipped, tracking gold prices, which
edged lower on a stronger U.S. dollar. Gold futures fell
0.8 percent to $1,281.8 an ounce.
Rogers Communications Inc rose 1.5 percent to
C$62.36 after the country's largest wireless company by market
share reported a sharp rise in first-quarter profit and higher
revenue after markets closed on Tuesday.
($1 = 1.3445 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Tom Brown and Sandra
Maler)