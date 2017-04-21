(Adds details of specific stocks, updates prices)
* TSX down 0.86 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,624.70
* Index on track for a 0.5 percent gain on the week
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
TORONTO, April 21 Canada's main stock index was
nearly unchanged on Friday as SNC-Lavalin rose on an acquisition
move and Home Capital Group recouped steep losses, while some
miners and energy stocks weighed.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc gained 2.1 percent to C$54.17
after the engineering and construction company said on Thursday
it would move ahead with a planned purchase of Britain's WS
Atkins Plc for C$3.6 billion ($2.67
billion).
Another influential gainer was Home Capital Group Inc
, which jumped 14.9 percent to C$20.35 after the company
announced preliminary earnings figures and released a message
from its chairman.
The stock recovered from sharp losses on Thursday, the day
after the company acknowledged a securities regulator's hearing
into its disclosure practices.
The broader financials group was flat. Canada's annual
inflation rate cooled more than expected in March, underscoring
expectations that any interest rate hike would be a long way
off.
At 10:28 a.m. ET (1428 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.86 points, or 0.01
percent, at 15,624.70. It was on track for a 0.5 percent gain
for the week.
Seven of the index's 10 main groups gained, with advancers
outnumbering decliners by a 1.5-to-1 ratio overall.
The energy group retreated 0.1 percent as crude prices
slipped and another global player looked at pulling out of the
country's oil sands, which are among the world's most expensive
plays to develop.
BP Plc is considering the sale of its stakes in three
Canadian oil sands projects, sources told Reuters, following
similar exits from ConocoPhillips and Royal Dutch Shell
.
Suncor Energy Inc declined 0.3 percent to C$40.52
and Encana Corp shed 0.6 percent to C$14.40.
Industrials fell 0.1 percent as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
pulled back 0.9 percent to C$205.42 after its shares
rose on Thursday on earnings that topped expectations.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metal
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3 percent, with First
Quantum Minerals Ltd down 2.2 percent at C$13.15 and
HudBay Minerals Inc off 2.2 percent at C$7.95.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)