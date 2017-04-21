(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 21 Canada's main stock index
ended barely lower on Friday as bank stocks pulled back with
lower bond yields after weak inflation data and energy stocks
shrugged off an oil slide to notch gains while SNC-Lavalin Group
Inc rose on an acquisition move.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 11.08 points, or 0.07 percent, at
15,614.48. It gained 0.5 percent on the week.
The commodity-rich exchange was boosted by a 0.7 percent
rise in energy stocks in the face of a sharp selloff in crude
prices, with Suncor Energy Inc up 0.7 percent to C$40.94
and Cenovus Energy adding 2.4 percent to C$14.18.
"In the near term we quite like energy," said Mike
Archibald, associate portfolio management at AGF Investments,
pointing to expectations of solid earnings growth versus
year-ago comparisons and recent outsized stock weakness versus
oil's fall.
"On the longer-term trends, where all the super majors seem
to be leaving the Canadian marketplace, that does give us some
cause for concern," he added.
BP Plc is considering the sale of its stakes in three
Canadian oil sands projects, sources told Reuters, following
similar exits from ConocoPhillips and Royal Dutch Shell
.
SNC-Lavalin gained 2.3 percent to C$54.27 after the
engineering and construction company said on Thursday it would
move ahead with a planned purchase of Britain's WS Atkins Plc
for C$3.6 billion ($2.67 billion).
"It's a good deal, certainly very accretive," Archibald
said.
Shares in Home Capital Group, Canada's biggest
non-bank mortgage lender, rebounded 8.7 percent to C$19.25 after
a steep decline on Thursday as the company said it would defend
itself against allegations by regulators that it withheld
information about fraud by mortgage brokers.
The broader financials group fell 0.5 percent as bond yields
slipped. Canada's annual inflation rate cooled more than
expected in March, underscoring expectations that any interest
rate hike would be a long way off.
Seven of the index's 10 main groups fell, although advancers
slightly outnumbered decliners overall.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu
Nomiyama)