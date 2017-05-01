* TSX up 7.53 points, or 0.05 percent, to 15,593.66
* Five of the TSX's 10 main groups were up
* Energy shares down 0.5 percent; financials up 0.3 percent
TORONTO, May 1 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Monday, as a pipeline company's shares soared
on an acquisition announcement, but a major mortgage lender
slumped.
Shares of Veresen Inc jumped 19.2 percent to
C$18.15 on news that it agreed to be acquired in a $C9.7 billion
($7.10 billion) stock-and-cash deal by its larger rival Pembina
Pipeline Corp .
Pembina shares declined 2.2 percent to C$42.56, and the
overall energy group retreated 0.5 percent.
The heavily weighted financials group gained 0.3 percent,
with Canada's five biggest banks edging modestly higher.
Shares of Home Capital Group Inc, Canada's biggest
non-bank mortgage lender, tumbled 21.4 percent to C$6.32 after
the company said its high-interest accounts balance was expected
to fall to about C$391 million from C$1.4 billion a week ago.
Last month, regulators accused the company of making
"materially misleading statements" to investors.
At 10:36 a.m. ET (1436 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 7.53 points, or 0.05
percent, to 15,593.66. Five of the index's 10 main groups
advanced.
Shaw Communications Inc stock rose 1.3 percent to
C$29.31 following news late on Friday that the Canadian cable
company is looking for a buyer for its U.S. data center company,
ViaWest.
The overall consumer discretionary group rose 0.4 percent.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by
138 to 102, for a 1.35-to-1 ratio on the downside.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)