BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO May 3 Canada's main stock index finished lower on Wednesday, as mining companies, weighed down by weaker metal prices, led broad declines.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 76.51 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,543.14, with all 10 of the index's main sectors in the red. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results