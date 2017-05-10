(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)
* TSX up 14.32 points, or 0.09 percent, to 15,583.52
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
TORONTO, May 10 Canada's main stock index inched
higher on Wednesday morning as heavyweight energy stocks rose
with higher oil prices, while insurer Sun Life Financial Inc
and exchange operator TMX Group Ltd fell after
reporting earnings that failed to impress investors.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1 percent, while the
energy group climbed 0.4 percent as oil recovered some recent
losses after Iraq and Algeria joined Saudi Arabia in supporting
an extension to OPEC supply cuts and U.S. crude inventories fell
more than expected.
The two natural resource sectors together account for a
third of the index's weights.
At 10:19 a.m ET (1419 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.32 points, or 0.09
percent, to 15,583.52. Seven of its 10 main sectors rose.
The financials group slipped 0.4 percent, as Sun Life fell
5.3 percent to C$46.30 after reporting a smaller-than-expected
profit after the bell on Tuesday.
TMX Group Ltd fell 6.3 percent to C$73.29 after its
earnings also missed expectations late on Tuesday.
Home Capital Group was down 8.8 percent at C$8.08
as the non-bank lender facing a regulator probe said depositors
were withdrawing funds at a slower rate.
DHX Media Ltd fell 3.0 percent to C$5.77 after the
children's media company said it would add Snoopy and Strawberry
Shortcake to its portfolio with a $345 million deal to buy
Iconix Brand Group Inc's entertainment unit.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernard Orr)