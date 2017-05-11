BRIEF-Alliance Data signs agreement to manage Diamonds International credit card program
* Alliance Data signs agreement to manage credit card program for Diamonds International, the Caribbean's largest duty-free jeweler
TORONTO May 11 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, dragged lower by financial stocks following a downgrade by Moody's on Canada's six biggest banks, and loyalty program operator Aimia Inc, which plunged on news Air Canada will launch its own program.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 24.95 points, or 0.16 percent, to 15,608.26. Three of the index's 10 main groups retreated. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
* Primoris Services Corporation acquires Coastal Field Services