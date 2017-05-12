(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX down 9.33 points, or 0.06 percent, to 15,541.22.

* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower

TORONTO, May 12 Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday morning after alternative lender Home Capital Group Inc acknowledged uncertainty about its ability to continue as a going concern.

The heavyweight financials group slipped 0.4 percent overall.

Home Capital fell 11.8 percent to C$9.53 after it said in an earnings release late on Thursday that worries about its future funding capabilities had cast "significant doubt" on its ability to continue as a going concern.

At 10:25 a.m. ET (1425 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.33 points, or 0.06 percent, to 15,541.22.

With seven of the index's 10 main groups in negative territory, the TSX was heading for a 0.3 percent fall over the week.

Hudson's Bay Co fell 6.5 percent to C$10 after the retailer reported disappointing quarterly same-store sales figures.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.1 percent as higher gold prices boosted major miners of the precious metal.

Diversified miner Teck Resources rose 2.3 percent to C$25.38 after agreeing to sell its stake in a British Columbia dam and related assets for C$1.2 billion ($875 million).

Online gambling company Amaya rose 3.1 percent to C$26.47 after beating profit expectations. ($1 = 1.3716 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)