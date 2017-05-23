(Updates index and stock movements, details on BlackBerry jump)
* TSX up 41.97 points, or 0.27 percent, to 15,500.43
* Five of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose
on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by
bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
BlackBerry Ltd stock jumped 8.8 percent to C$15.27, as
investors raised expectations that the technology company's
cyber security and automotive software sectors will post strong
growth, an analyst said.
This month's global "ransomware" attack, dubbed WannaCry,
has raised awareness of BlackBerry's security software business,
while Ford Motor Co said late Friday it would start using
an "over the air" system to update software on its interactive
touchscreen system, which runs on BlackBerry software.
The information technology group rose 0.8 percent.
At 11:03 a.m. (1503 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.97 points, or 0.27
percent, to 15,500.43. Of the index's 10 main groups, half were
in positive territory.
The index was tracking U.S. markets, which rose ahead of
U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is
aimed at slashing government spending and trimming the deficit.
The most influential mover on the index was Toronto Dominion
Bank, which rose 0.9 percent to C$63.64. Royal Bank of
Canada followed, with a 0.8 percent advance to C$93.76.
The overall financials group, which account for about a
third of the index's weight, gained 0.7 percent.
Energy stocks tempered gains, retreating 0.7 percent as
crude prices dipped earlier in the session on
news of a White House proposal to sell off half the country's
huge oil stockpile, threatening a future glut.
Suncor Energy Inc fell 1.0 percent to C$42.87, while
Encana Corp declined 1.1 percent to C$15.13.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by
132 to 111, for a 1.19-to-1 ratio on the upside.
The index posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows.
