(Adds investor comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 6.20 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,416.93
* Index slips 0.3 pct slip over week
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, May 26 Canada's main stock index ended
barely higher in subdued trade on Friday as small gains for some
big banks and a boost for gold miners from higher bullion prices
were offset by declines in pipeline companies and railway
stocks.
"Coming into month-end people tend to not do much and they
do even less in front of a long weekend," said Rick Hutcheon,
chief operating officer at RKH Investments, referring to U.S.
markets being closed on Monday for Memorial Day.
"We're through earnings season, OPEC has done its thing,
Trump hasn't done anything silly this week, the economy is not
doing anything," he said.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 6.20 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,416.93.
It lost 0.3 percent in a holiday-shortened week.
Decliners slightly outnumbered advancers, with overall trade
volume at its lowest in months.
Bombardier Inc gained 3.2 percent to C$2.25 after
the planemaker said it had delivered its first CS300 aircraft to
customer Swiss International Air Lines AG.
Gold miners were among the strongest gainers, as political
uncertainty led investors to shun riskier assets in favor of the
precious metal, pushing it to its highest in nearly four weeks.
Agnico Eagle Mining gained 1.7 percent to C$66.13
and Goldcorp was up 1.2 percent at C$18.47.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 percent.
Pipeline companies ranked among the heaviest weights, with
Enbridge Inc off 0.9 percent at C$52.48 and TransCanada
Corp down 0.8 percent at C$63.28.
Canadian National Railway Co fell 0.7 percent to
C$103.70 and rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd lost 0.5
percent to C$213.74.
Several of the country's biggest banks gained following
their earnings reports earlier in the week, with
Toronto-Dominion Bank up 0.4 percent at C$64.25.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Dan Grebler and Bill
Trott)