(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)
* TSX up 10.68 points, or 0.07 percent, to 15,427.61
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
TORONTO, May 29 Canada's main stock index was
barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by boosts for
several big banks that reported earnings last week and by a gain
for plane and train maker Bombardier Inc.
The gains were offset by a string of gold mining stocks that
declined even as the price of the precious metal held
near a one-month high. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp
fell 1.3 percent to C$27.75 and Goldcorp Inc lost 0.8
percent to C$18.32.
Bombardier rose 4.0 percent to C$2.34. BMO Capital upgraded
the stock to outperform from market perform after it said on
Friday it delivered its first CS300 aircraft to customer Swiss
International Air Lines AG.
The broader industrials group gained 0.4 percent, with
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd up 0.4 percent to C$214.67.
Its rival, Canadian National Railway Co, faces the
threat of a strike on Tuesday morning after the railroad
announced new work rules in the midst of negotiations to replace
a contract that expired last year. Its stock was
off 0.2 percent at C$103.53.
The financials group gained 0.2 percent, with Royal Bank of
Canada rising 0.6 percent to C$94.48, Bank of Montreal
gaining 0.5 to C$91.61, and Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce up 0.6 percent at C$106.00.
Bank of Nova Scotia, which is due to report its
earnings on Tuesday, was up 0.2 percent at C$76.04.
At 10:13 a.m. ET (1413 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 10.68 points, or 0.07
percent, to 15,427.61. Seven of its 10 main groups moved higher,
with gainers outnumbering decliners by a 1.7-to-1 ratio.
Markets in China, the United States and Britain were closed
for public holidays.
Boyd Group Income Fund advanced 10.2 percent to
C$98.88 after announcing it would purchase collision repair
company Assured Automotive Inc.
Husky Energy Inc shares rose 1.2 percent to C$16.35
after the oil and gas producer said it is proceeding with its
$2.2 billion West White Rose project in offshore Newfoundland
and Labrador.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)