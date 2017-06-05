* TSX down 52.07 points, or 0.34 percent, to 15,390.68
* All 10 of the TSX's main groups fall
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, June 5 Canada's main stock index fell
on Monday as financial stocks dipped amid signs of cooling in
Toronto's overheated housing market and falling oil prices,
weakened by concerns of a diplomatic rift in the Middle East,
hurt energy stocks.
At 11:08 a.m. ET (1508 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 52.07 points, or 0.34
percent, to 15,390.68, after sliding as much as 97.81 points to
15,344.94 in earlier trading and then briefly turning positive.
All 10 of the index's main groups lost ground.
Healthcare was the biggest decliner, with Valeant
Pharmaceuticals Inc falling 4.4 percent to C$16.15. The
sector was down 2 percent.
Energy stocks, which briefly reversed course mid-morning,
retreated again, and were down 0.4 percent, with Cenovus Energy
falling 1.6 percent to C$11.42.
Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia, along with other countries
in the region, cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of undermining
regional stability. Uncertainty over the impact saw crude prices
rise initially before changing course on worries it could hurt a
global deal to scale back oil production.
Financials, which also swung into positive territory
briefly, eased 0.1 percent. Individual stock moves were modest,
but the group accounts for a third of the index.
Data showed housing sales in Toronto fell sharply in May,
while new listings jumped, as sellers looked to cash in on high
prices and buyers moved to the sidelines in the wake of new
housing rules aimed at cooling demand. Prices continued to rise,
but below the pace of recent gains.
Financial have swung back and forth in recent weeks as
investors wavered between concerns over the housing market and
robust earnings from Canada's biggest banks and healthy
quarterly gross domestic product growth.
"As long as growth continues to be relatively strong
throughout the rest of the year, I think there's better value in
the TSX versus the S&P," said Bryden Teich, portfolio manager at
Avenue Investment Management.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd rose 9.7 percent to
C$15.79 after news it will buy a precious metals portfolio from
Orion Mine for C$1.13 billion.
Asanko Gold Inc declined 0.5 percent to C$2.11
after it said its liquidity position was likely to be over $100
million by mid-2018, days after short seller Muddy Waters said
the Canadian gold miner would run out of cash by next year.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7 percent.
