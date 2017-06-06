TORONTO, June 6 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, tracking global market sentiment, with financials and energy stocks leading the index lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 36.69 points, or 0.24 percent, to 15,373.09 shortly after the open.

Seven of the index's 10 key sectors were in the red, with materials, which rallied on surging gold prices, among the lone gainers. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)