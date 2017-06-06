BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
TORONTO, June 6 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, tracking global market sentiment, with financials and energy stocks leading the index lower.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 36.69 points, or 0.24 percent, to 15,373.09 shortly after the open.
Seven of the index's 10 key sectors were in the red, with materials, which rallied on surging gold prices, among the lone gainers. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million