TORONTO, June 7 Canada's main stock index fell
on Wednesday as a sharp drop in oil prices put pressure on
energy shares, while the financials group was little changed
even as an analyst upgrade boosted insurer Sun Life Financial
Inc.
Some of the biggest weights on the index were Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd falling 3.0 percent to C$38.42
and the overall energy group was down 2.8 percent.
Oil extended earlier losses after U.S. data showed a
surprise build in U.S. crude inventories. U.S. crude
prices were down 4.2 percent at $46.19 a barrel.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8 percent.
Gold prices dipped but held near seven-month highs with
sentiment still bullish because of political uncertainty created
by two events on Thursday - a general election in Britain and
U.S. Senate testimony by former FBI director James Comey, who
was fired by President Donald Trump in May.
Telecommunication shares lost 1.4 percent. Still, the group
has rallied more than 13 percent since mid-November.
At 11:41 a.m. ET (1541 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index fell 101.49 points, or 0.66
percent, to 15,363.07. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were
lower.
The financial services group was the lone group not to fall,
trading near flat. It was helped by a 2.4 percent gain for Sun
Life Financial to C$44.86 after RBC raised its rating on the
stock to outperform from sector perform.
Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc
reported a better-than-expected profit for the eighth straight
quarter, as customers on average spent more at its stores,
sending shares to an all-time high. Its shares rose 0.3 percent
to C$128.38
Blackberry Ltd. rose 0.5 percent to C$15.07. The
company said it has developed new software for running complex
computer systems on vehicles that will be bundled with
semiconductors sold by Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O.
