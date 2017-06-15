(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
* TSX ends down 9.71 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,160.42
* Index posts its lowest close since Dec. 6
* Energy stocks fall 1.7 percent as oil prices drop
* Just three of the index's 10 main groups end lower
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell
to a six-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that
declined on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the
energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for
oil and gold.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
fell 9.71 points, or 0.06 percent, to 15,160.42, its
lowest close since Dec. 6.
The index has lost ground each day this week, and it closed
on Thursday below its 200-day moving average for a second
straight day.
"It's pretty defensive ... the loss of momentum in tech has
a lot of people rattled," said Ian Scott, equity analyst at
Manulife Asset Management.
Wall Street also closed lower as a recent selloff in
technology stocks deepened.
Canada's technology group pared recent losses to end 0.2
percent higher. But it accounts for just 2.5 percent of the
TSX's weight, much less than resource stocks.
The energy group retreated 1.7 percent as oil prices fell to
a six-month low. The commodity was pressured by high global
inventories and doubts over OPEC's ability to implement
production cuts as promised.
U.S. crude prices settled 27 cents lower at $44.46 a
barrel.
Canadian Natural Resources fell 1.4 percent to
C$36.84, while Cenovus Energy lost 4.4 percent to
C$10.47.
The materials group, which includes miners, fertilizer and
lumber companies, lost 0.8 percent as metal prices, including
copper and gold, fell a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve
raised interest rates.
Barrick Gold retreated 1.6 percent to C$20.76,
while Teck Resources Ltd lost 3.75 percent to C$21.58
after it forecast a drop in its average realized price from the
sale of steelmaking coal for the second quarter.
But losses for the TSX were narrowly based, with seven of
the index's 10 main groups ending higher.
The financial group, which has lost more than 6 percent
since peaking in February, rose 0.3 percent, helped by a 0.4
percent gain for Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$64.99.
The banks "have sold off to a level now where I am starting
to look at them a little bit more, as a Canadian investor who is
less worried about a cataclysmic housing correction being right
around the corner," Scott said.
Resales of Canadian homes dropped 6.2 percent in May from
April, with Toronto sales plunging 25.3 percent in the month as
new housing policy changes sideswiped demand and new listings
rose again.
Investors have also worried about how the troubles of
alternative lender Home Capital Group Inc could affect
the country's real estate market.
Shares of Home Capital rose 12.7 percent to C$13.67 after
the company reported late on Wednesday it had reached a
settlement agreement with the Ontario Securities Regulator
accepting responsibility for misleading investors about problems
with its mortgage underwriting procedures.
Industrials rose 0.2 percent as railroad stocks gained
ground.
