Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
TORONTO, June 19 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Monday, extending its recovery from a six-month low last week, as heavyweight financial shares rallied and after Hudson's Bay Co got a boost from an investor request for the company to explore strategic options.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 73.50 points, or 0.48 percent, at 15,266.04. Eight of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.