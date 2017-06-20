* TSX falls 103.47 points, or 0.68 percent, to 15,162.57
* Energy drops 3.1 percent to hit a 14-month low
* Cenovus slumps 10.5 percent to C$9.20
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups decline
TORONTO, June 20 Canada's main stock index fell
on Tuesday as energy shares dived with oil prices, while Cenovus
Energy Inc tumbled after the company announced plans to
replace its chief executive.
Cenovus said it will replace Chief Executive Brian Ferguson,
who championed an unpopular purchase of western Canadian oil
sands assets, though it failed to name a successor, sending its
shares tumbling 10.5 percent to C$9.20.
The overall energy group fell 3.1 percent, hitting its
lowest since April last year, while oil prices slumped following
news of increases in supply by several key producers.
U.S. crude prices were down 3.0 percent at $42.89 a
barrel.
Suncor Energy fell 2.6 percent to C$37.97 and Canadian
Natural Resources declined 1.9 percent to C$36.88.
Bank shares, which had rallied on Monday, also lost ground.
Toronto-Dominion Bank fell 0.6 percent to C$65.09, while
the overall financial services group fell 0.3 percent.
Shares of Home Capital Group Inc climbed 4.6
percent to C$15.47 after the alternative lender said it would
sell a portfolio of commercial mortgage assets valued at C$1.2
billion to private equity firm KingSett Capital.
At 11:37 a.m. ET (1537 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index fell 103.47 points, or 0.68
percent, to 15,162.57.
Seven of the index's 10 main groups were lower. Industrials
fell 0.5 percent as railroad stocks lost ground, while the
materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners
and fertilizer companies, also declined 0.5 percent.
Gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,240.7 an ounce as
the U.S. dollar climbed and copper prices declined 1.3
percent to $5,651 a tonne.
Plane and train manufacturer Bombardier Inc has
signed a $1.14 billion contract to supply passenger trains to
the two new operators of Britain's South Western rail franchise.
But the company's shares were unchanged at C$2.59.
Canadian wholesale trade rose more than expected in April,
led by the machinery industry, data from Statistics Canada
showed. The 1.0 percent increase topped economists' estimates
for a gain of 0.5 percent.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)