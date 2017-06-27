* TSX up 26.17 points, or 0.17 percent, to 15,342.19
TORONTO, June 27 Canada's main stock index
see-sawed higher on Tuesday, buoyed by firmer hefty energy and
financial stocks, but gains were dampened by losses across
multiple other sectors.
At 10:48 a.m. ET (1448 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.17 points, or 0.17
percent, at 15,342.19.
Four of the index's 10 main groups advanced.
Energy stocks led with a 1.1 percent rise, as oil prices
extended gains. U.S. crude rallied 2.2 percent to $44.32
a barrel. Cenovus Energy rose 2.8 percent to C$9.41.
The heavily weighted financials group added 0.3 percent, as
modest advances by some of Canada's largest banks led the index
higher.
On the down side, the technology group was among the most
influential index movers, retreating 0.8 percent. The moves
tracked a sell-off in U.S. tech shares, which had come under
recent pressure over lofty valuations, and were also hit by a
drop in Alphabet Inc stock following news that
European Union antitrust regulators had hit the tech giant with
a record $2.7 billion fine.
In Toronto, Constellation Software Inc declined 1.2
percent to C$703.42 and Shopify Inc fell 1.5 percent
to C$120.42.
Magna was the most influential index mover on the
downside, falling 2.3 percent to C$59.16. The overall consumer
discretionary group, which includes the auto parts supplier,
eased 0.6 percent.
The materials group, home to miners, lumber and fertilizer
companies, lost 0.1 percent, with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
sliding 1.7 percent to C$61.55.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by
149 to 94, for a 1.59-to-1 ratio on the upside.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Jonathan Oatis)