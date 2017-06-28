(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX up 19.73 points, or 0.13 percent, to 15,300.95

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher

TORONTO, June 28 Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Wednesday as gains for financial stocks and grocery operator Empire Co Ltd were offset by slips among gold miners and other resource stocks.

The most influential movers on the index were the big financial stocks, which rose as investors increased their bets that the country's central bank may hike interest rates as soon as next month.

Royal Bank of Canada was up 0.5 percent at C$94.54 and Bank of Montreal gained 0.8 percent to C$94.95, while the financials group gained 0.4 percent overall.

Interest rate cuts in 2015 have done their job and the Bank of Canada needs to consider its options as excess capacity is used up, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in a CNBC interview in Europe.

Food retailer Empire advanced 8.9 percent to C$20.79. The parent of the Sobeys grocery chain, which is in the midst of a turnaround effort, posted adjusted earnings that beat expectations and increased its dividend payout.

On the other side of the ledger, Gildan Activewear shares fell 2.8 percent to C$40.24 after one of its directors resigned to take up the chief operating officer role at Under Armour, and as CIBC downgraded the stock to 'neutral' from 'outperform'.

Eldorado Gold Corp lost 4.9 percent to C$3.53 after reducing its 2017 outlook for production from its Kisladag operations in Turkey, while larger gold miners also fell.

At 10:35 a.m. ET (1435 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.73 points, or 0.13 percent, to 15,300.95.

The energy group retreated 0.2 percent, with Suncor Energy declining 0.6 percent to C$38.27 and pipeline operator Enbridge Inc largely unchanged at C$52.77.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 percent.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with advancers outnumbering decliners by a 1.7-to-1 ratio overall.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P fell 4.6 percent to C$41.47 after announcing a C$550 million equity offering. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao)