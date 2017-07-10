CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher on materials, energy; Home Capital falls

* TSX up 15.17 points, or 0.1 percent, to 15,042.33

TORONTO, July 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, reversing early losses as key sectors including materials and energy rebounded.

Fertilizer producer Potash Corp was the most influential gainer, rising 3.9 percent to C$21.86, while Agrium Inc, which is set to merge with Potash later this year, advanced 3.9 percent to C$121.6.

Barrick Gold Corp rose 1.7 percent to C$20.14. Gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,209.6 an ounce.

The overall materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer producers, rose 1.4 percent.

At 10:49 a.m. ET (1449 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.17 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,042.33. Of the index's 10 main groups, six advanced.

Financials, which accounts for about a third of the index, was among the few decliners, slipping 0.1 percent.

Home Capital Group fell 5.2 percent to C$14.35. The stock has retreated in recent sessions following news that Canada plans to ban some bundled residential mortgages to clamp down on risky lending.

Energy stocks seesawed in tandem with crude oil prices, though moves were modest overall. The group was last up 0.4 percent, as U.S. crude prices rose 0.7 percent to $44.55 a barrel. Oil prices were still under pressure amid rising drilling activity in the United States and a continued increase in global supplies.

Industrials rose 0.4 percent, helped by a small but influential 0.6 percent rise to C$106.56 in Canadian National Railway Co.

Exchange Income Corp, which was hit last week by news that short seller Marc Cohodes was targeting the company, recovered its losses and jumped 4.3 percent to C$31.95, which also boosted the industrials sector.

Consumer discretionary shares climbed 0.3 percent, with cable company Cogeco Communications Inc rising 2.1 percent to C$81.5 following news its subsidiary Atlantic Broadband would buy MetroCast's assets for about $1.4 billion, expanding its presence in the United States.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 126 to 115, for a 1.10-to-1 ratio on the upside. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)