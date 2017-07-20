FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as Rogers rises, Hydro One weighs
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Power Sector
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Movie Review
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
Asia
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 20, 2017 / 2:51 PM / a day ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as Rogers rises, Hydro One weighs

2 Min Read

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX up 1.01 points, or 0.01 percent, to 15,245.72.

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower

* Three biggest sectors little changed

TORONTO, July 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index eked out a small gain in morning trade on Thursday, boosted by a bump in shares of Rogers Communications Inc after strength in its wireless business help it beat earnings expectations.

That move was offset by a fall in shares of Hydro One Ltd , down 3.6 percent to C$21.72 after the electric utility said it would buy rival Avista Corp for about C$6.7 billion ($5.32 billion) to expand into the U.S. Northwest.

At 10:25 a.m. ET (1425 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 1.01 points, or 0.01 percent, to 15,245.72.

Six of its 10 main groups were lower, with decliners outnumbered advancers by a 1.2-to-1 ratio.

The index's biggest sectors were little changed, with the energy group up 0.1 percent and financials adding 0.2 percent. The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was flat.

Telecom and cable company Rogers rose 1.3 percent to C$64.81 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit on the back of strong growth in its wireless business that offset declines in cable.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd jumped at the open before turning lower, and its shares were last down 0.2 percent at C$203.19. The rail company reported better-than-expected quarterly profit late on Wednesday but executives expressed concern about grain shipments for the second half of the year.

BlackBerry Ltd rose 0.9 percent to C$12.90. The company said it had won the right to sell tools for encrypting phone calls and text messages to the U.S. government. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.