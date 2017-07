TORONTO, July 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday, with Barrick Gold Corp falling nearly 5 percent after a company it majority owns, Acacia Mining, was hit by a bill for $190 billion in unpaid taxes in Tanzania.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 54.44 points, or 0.36 percent, at 15,128.69, with eight of its 10 main sectors ending in the red. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)